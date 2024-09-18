President Pezeshkian says attending UNGA session to defend Iran’s rights

The Iranian president is scheduled to leave Tehran for New York on Sunday to take part in the 79th session of the UNGA and will deliver his speech in the assembly on Tuesday.

During a meeting with lawmakers at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian asserted that Iran is not a warmonger nation and condemned the West for painting a dark image of the country.

“In the past 200 years, you have not seen Iran invade a country even once in history, but they have shown an unfair image of us,” he regretted.

He also slammed the West for providing the Israeli regime with state-of-the-art weapons systems, while blocking other countries’ access to defense systems.

The Iranian president stated, “They have imposed all kinds of problems on us. They created the Zionist regime in the region and armed it to the teeth, and then they tell us that we should not have any weapons so the Zionists can bomb us whenever they want.”

He said the US and Western approach in the developments “violates human rights and international laws, fairness and humanity, from whatever aspect you view it,” but added Iran will not give in in the face of bullying powers.