President Pezeshkian: military pressure cannot force Iranian nation to surrender

Pezeshkian noted that his administration began its work amid “difficult and unfortunate events,” but said these challenges revealed new opportunities and capacities within the government and society. He said the eight-year Iran–Iraq war and the recent 12-day conflict demonstrated that broad public support is essential for confronting external threats. According to the president, the United States and Israel miscalculated by assuming that military attacks could turn the Iranian public against the government.

“They imagined they could push people into the streets against the Islamic Republic with a few days of bombardment,” he said. “But once again, people stood by their country and foiled their plots.”

Pezeshkian stressed that solving national challenges requires public engagement regardless of ethnicity, gender, or language.

He warned that dividing citizens into “insiders and outsiders” undermines unity, adding that the Iranian people consistently seek dignity and national pride.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran’s adversaries should recognize the country’s resilience: “The enemy must know that with all their equipment and aircraft, they cannot force a determined, resistant, and steadfast nation to surrender or impose their demands on it.”