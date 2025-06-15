President Pezeshkian: Israel’s nature linked to crime, massacre

The president made the remarks in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, expressing gratitude to him for the call as well as his solidarity with the people and government of Iran.

“The Zionist regime once again showed that its nature is linked with crime and massacre, and it does not respect human rights and international law, and it assassinates ordinary people, scientists, officials, and military personnel wherever it can,” Pezeshkian stated.

He also added that the Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran took place in the midst of Iran-US nuclear talks, which shows that the regime intended to obstruct and prevent a deal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always shown that it seeks peace and tranquility based on dialogue and interaction, Pezeshkian said, noting that he has been making efforts to strengthen relations with Iran’s neighbors, Islamic nations and other countries in the world ever since he took office in on July 30, 2024.

However, he added, the Zionist regime sought to derail those efforts by assassinating Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on his inaugural day.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for coordination and cooperation among Islamic countries to nullify the Zionist regime’s hostile actions, noting that Israel’s aggression on Iran shows that the strengthening of defense capabilities is a necessity for Islamic countries.

Muslim nations can cooperate to ensure growth, development, as well as peace and tranquility in the region, stated the president, telling Erdogan that he, as one of the influential leaders in the region, can play a significant role in that regard.

Leaders of Islamic countries can cooperate to foil the Zionist regime’s plots, Pezeshkian further said.

Erdogan, for his part, expressed condolences and solidarity with the Iranian government and people over the martyrdom of a number of people in the Zionist regime’s attacks. He condemned the aggression, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to fuel tensions across the region and his actions are a clear violation of international law and regulations.

The Turkish president pointed to the timing of the Zionist regime’s attacks, which took place amid indirect talks between Iran and the United States, saying Turkey believes that Iran’s nuclear issue should be resolved only through diplomatic ways.

One of Israel’s goals behind attacks on Iran was to divert the public attention from the regime’s atrocities in Gaza, Erdogan added.

He expressed support for Iran, noting that Turkey is ready to take every measure to put pressure on the Zionist regime to end the current situation.