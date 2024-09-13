President Pezeshkian: Iran to follow any path that brings closer ties with Iraq 

The Iranian president made the remarks on Friday in Basra, southern Iraq, addressing distinguished cultural, religious, and academic figures and tribal heads.

He said Iran is determined to complete a railway project that connects Shalamcheh, a town located in Iran’s Khuzestan Province, to Basra in Iraq, adding “This is just the first step.”

Underlining the strong bonds between Iran and Iraq, Pezeshkian said, “Any message or voice that causes discord and division among Muslims is a satanic message.”

The president also moved beyond, stressing on unity among all Muslims in the world and called for initiatives that strengthen ties among the greater Islamic society.

He said, “If Muslims fraternize with each other, Israel will not dare massacre Muslims.”

President Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday where he met his Iraqi counterpart President Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

On Thursday, he visited the Iraqi Kurdistan Region for talks on various political and security issues.