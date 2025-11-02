President Pezeshkian: Iran fully supports peaceful nuclear development

During a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday, President Pezeshkian toured an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical production and held talks with senior industry officials.

He commended Iranian scientists for their contributions to public health, describing their work as “a form of scientific jihad and sincere service to the nation.”

President Pezeshkian called for accelerating innovation in radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear technology, citing their vital role in healthcare and national economic growth.

“The world powers fear Iran’s scientific independence,” he said. “We have repeatedly declared that producing nuclear weapons is not on our agenda. Our goal is to meet human needs through technology, not to build bombs.”

The president also urged greater efforts to communicate the peaceful applications of nuclear technology and to counter “biased propaganda that equates nuclear energy with weaponry.”

He concluded that his government will “rebuild nuclear facilities with even greater strength” and ensure Iran secures a stronger position in the global technology market.