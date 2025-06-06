President Pezeshkian: Iran determined to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s firm resolve to bolster bilateral relations and expand cooperation across all sectors to serve the shared interests of the Islamic world.

He emphasized the importance of fostering peace, security, and prosperity for Muslim nations.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Pezeshkian highlighted the need to further cultivate fraternal bonds between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He described the Hajj pilgrimage as a powerful symbol of Muslim unity and a convergence of the Islamic Ummah around the values of Islam, the Holy Quran, and the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H.).

President Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s hospitality toward Iranian pilgrims and sent warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In reply, Crown Prince bin Salman returned the Eid greetings and voiced hope that this significant Islamic occasion would usher in blessings, advancement, and well-being for the Muslim world, particularly for both Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He praised the recent progress in bilateral relations as important and constructive, noting that such developments not only benefit Tehran and Riyadh but also serve the broader interests of the Islamic world.

The crown prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s willingness to strengthen engagement and broaden cooperation with Iran.