President Pezeshkian hails Iran’s national unity during Israeli war

Pezeshkian made the comments during a visit to the Ministry of Petroleum on Sunday. He appreciated the efforts of the staff and managers of the ministry in providing services during the war and preventing shortages in the supply of energy.

“It was you, alongside other segments of the people, who, with correct understanding and timely wisdom, thwarted the enemy’s plots to destabilize the country. If the people had not united and stood firm alongside the capabilities and missiles of the armed forces that shattered the might of the Zionist regime, our success and victory would not have been possible,” the president stated, his official website reported.

Pezeshkian further mentioned that efforts are being made to prevent the recurrence of war through advancing diplomatic efforts.

“War benefits no one and has no winners. We strive, based on the slogan and approach of the national consensus administration, to pursue peace, tranquility, and stability with internal cohesion and friendship with neighbors and other countries around the world. We have never bullied nor will we, but we will not submit to force and bullying either,” he stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president urged the officials of the ministry to develop and present optimal management solutions for the production and consumption of energy, utilizing thorough research, all available experiences, and expert opinions.

He encouraged them to consider all opportunities, threats, and possibilities, and to make the necessary predictions, hoping that the country will not face an energy shortage this winter.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of increasing investment in the oil industry, stating that numerous individuals and organizations have expressed their readiness and interest in investing in the management of energy production and consumption.

Referring to the development of clean energy production infrastructure, especially the acceleration of solar power plant construction, he noted that expanding solar power plants will reduce the need for subsidized gas and diesel for electricity production, which will both open up investment opportunities for the ministry and increase attractiveness for private sector investors.

The president expressed gratitude for the reports provided regarding successful actions taken in controlling fuel smuggling, managing consumption, and improving efficiency.