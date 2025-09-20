President Pezeshkian: Europe, US Cannot Stop Iran through snapback

In his first reaction to Europe and its allies’ attempts to reinstate UN sanctions, President Pezeshkian said: “They try to close paths, but minds and ideas either find a way or create one.”

He added that while these countries may be able to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian scientists will rebuild them — and create even more advanced ones.

The United Nations Security Council has voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

A resolution on Friday to block the sanctions fell in the Security Council by a vote of four to nine, meaning sanctions will return by September 28 if no significant deal is reached beforehand.

Iran has condemned the move, spearheaded by the E3 – Germany, the UK, and France- supported by the US, as politically-motivated.