President Pezeshkian: Europe, US Cannot Stop Iran through snapback

By IFP Media Wire

The Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has stressed that Europe and the United States, through their efforts to trigger the UN “snapback” mechanism against Iran, cannot block the country’s nuclear progress.

In his first reaction to Europe and its allies’ attempts to reinstate UN sanctions, President Pezeshkian said: “They try to close paths, but minds and ideas either find a way or create one.”

He added that while these countries may be able to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian scientists will rebuild them — and create even more advanced ones.

The United Nations Security Council has voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

A resolution on Friday to block the sanctions fell in the Security Council by a vote of four to nine, meaning sanctions will return by September 28 if no significant deal is reached beforehand.

Iran has condemned the move, spearheaded by the E3 – Germany, the UK, and France- supported by the US, as politically-motivated.

