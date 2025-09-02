Pres. Pezeshkian raps double standards in nuclear dispute, global governance

Pezeshkian praised China’s development model as purposeful, expert-driven, and well-planned, noting significant improvements in Beijing since his last visit a decade ago.

He described President Xi Jinping’s proposal for global governance reform as a comprehensive package that can only succeed if implemented in full.

The Iranian president said the initiative promotes multilateralism and justice-based international order, countering double standards that allow the Zionist regime and its backers to disregard legal norms while claiming to defend human rights.

On the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, Pezeshkian argued that those who violated the agreement now accuse Iran of failing to meet its commitments, calling this the clearest example of double standards.

He added that Iran does not seek war but has proven its ability to defend itself decisively.

Pezeshkian further criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying it has not acted honestly toward Iran, though he affirmed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate within internationally accepted frameworks, free from bias and discriminatory standards.