Pres. Pezeshkian takes oath of office before Iran’s Parliament

President Pezeshkian took his oath before the Parliament on Tuesday to complete his inauguration making him Iran’s new president.

In a solemn ceremony, Pezeshkian pledged his commitment to the nation and its principles.

The ceremony was conducted in front of the Holy Quran and the Iranian people, where President Pezeshkian swore by Almighty God to uphold the official religion, the republic system, and the constitution of Iran.

He vowed to dedicate all his skills and capabilities to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to him, focusing on serving the people, promoting the country’s development, advancing religion and ethics, supporting justice, and avoiding tyranny.

President Pezeshkian also committed to protecting personal freedoms, respecting the rights recognized by the constitution, and safeguarding the country’s borders and its political, economic, and cultural independence.

In his oath, he emphasized his reliance on God, adherence to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and the Imams, and promised to be a devout and selfless guardian of the power entrusted to him by the nation.

He assured the people that he would pass on this sacred trust to his successor.

The oath document was signed by President Pezeshkian and subsequently endorsed by the Chief of the Judiciary and the secretary of the Guardian Council.