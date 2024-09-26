Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran to decide timing, manner of response to Haniyeh’s assassination

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, President Pezeshkian further emphasized that Israel, with the backing of the United States, seeks to plunge the region into chaos by resorting to war in an attempt to free itself from the trap it has fallen into.

President Pezeshkian called for unity among Islamic nations, stressing the need for internal cooperation to manage the country.

He noted that the unity and cohesion of Islamic countries will disrupt the Zionist regime’s plots.

“The enemy is attempting to undermine the strategy of unity and solidarity,” he warned, underscoring the importance of collective resistance against such efforts.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, was assassinated by Israel in an attack on his residence in Tehran on July 31, 2024. He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian.