IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsMiddle EastSecurity

Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran to decide timing, manner of response to Haniyeh’s assassination

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran will determine the time and manner of response to the Zionist regime's aggression and the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, the political chief of Hamas in Tehran, but we will not announce it publicly.

In an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic, President Pezeshkian further emphasized that Israel, with the backing of the United States, seeks to plunge the region into chaos by resorting to war in an attempt to free itself from the trap it has fallen into.

President Pezeshkian called for unity among Islamic nations, stressing the need for internal cooperation to manage the country.

He noted that the unity and cohesion of Islamic countries will disrupt the Zionist regime’s plots.

“The enemy is attempting to undermine the strategy of unity and solidarity,” he warned, underscoring the importance of collective resistance against such efforts.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, was assassinated by Israel in an attack on his residence in Tehran on July 31, 2024. He was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks