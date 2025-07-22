Pre. Pezeshkian meets reform front members, emphasizes steady path to reform

In a post on the social media platform X, Pezeshkian stated: “During today’s meeting with members of the Reform Front, while listening to their perspectives, I emphasized the necessity of steering clear of issues that cause division. I said reform is time-consuming—slow, but steady.”

He also underlined the crucial role of political parties, noting that they must be strengthened in order to foster constructive political engagement.

“I previously stated at the Ministry of Interior that political parties must be empowered. We will also engage in dialogue with other parties, NGOs, and associations,” Pezeshkian wrote.

The meeting is seen as part of the president’s broader effort to promote political inclusion and consultation with a wide range of political and civil society actors.

Pezeshkian has repeatedly stressed that meaningful reform requires both patience and perseverance, while warning against rhetoric that deepens internal rifts.