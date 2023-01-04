Police say they have smashed terror team in SE Iran

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Disciplinary Forces announced in a statement that the country’s security forces have managed to capture members of a terrorist team which had last week launched armed attacks against police patrols.

“The operation in which the members of this terrorist team were arrested was launched after conducting intelligence work and identifying them in a complicated operation,” read the statement.

Iran has in recent months dismantled several terrorist cells. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.

Iran has been the scene of foreign-backed riots over the past months following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. Large numbers of Iranian civilians and security forces have died in the riots so far.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has stressed that no mercy will be shown to rioters, thugs and terrorists serving the country’s enemies.