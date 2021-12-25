The pile-up involving five vehicles, including a truck and a minibus, occurred early morning on Saturday on the road linking the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr in Khuzestan Province.
The cause of the accident is said to have been the truck sideswiping the minibus.
“The accident happened when a truck carrying cattle hit a minibus transporting workers before another three vehicles collided with the two,” said police.
Pile-up in south Iran leaves 10 dead, several wounded
A multiple vehicle collision in southern Iran has left 10 people dead and five wounded.
