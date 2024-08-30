PGCC chief says members favor cooperation with Iran to deal with security challenges 

During the phone call, Al-Budaiwi congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as Iran’s foreign minister.

The two sides exchanged views on the cooperation and promotion of ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the council.

Al-Budaiwi underscored the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in promoting peace and stability in the region and pointed out that the members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council are interested in consulting and interacting with Iran on major regional challenges.

Meanwhile, Araghchi thanked al-Budaiwi for his felicitation and expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s willingness to improve its friendly and fraternal relations with the council and its members.

Araghchi further stated the Islamic Republic believes that the relations between Iran and the council should enter a new phase of mutual understanding and cooperation.