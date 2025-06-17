Pezeshkian calls on US to restrain Israel or face Iran’s painful response

In a phone call with Oman’s King Haitham bin Tariq on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that adversaries mistakenly believe they can assassinate Iranian military commanders, scientists, and civilians to undermine the nation. However, thanks to the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian armed forces have retaliated swiftly against such aggressions. He cautioned that if these attacks continue, Tehran’s responses will escalate in intensity and impact.

Pezeshkian emphasized that enemies have misjudged Iran’s defensive capabilities and national unity, asserting that they do not truly understand the Iranian people. He noted that recent provocations have not fractured societal cohesion; rather, even critics of the government have come together to defend the nation.

Regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and ongoing indirect negotiations with the US, he highlighted that the Islamic Republic engages in talks to foster trust and transparency concerning its nuclear activities. During these discussions, American mediators explicitly acknowledged their influence over the Zionist regime, asserting that it would not act against Iran without US approval. Pezeshkian asserted that the Zionist regime cannot commit such acts of aggression without the backing of the US.

The president reiterated that Iran has consistently advocated for dialogue rooted in justice, respect for national rights, and adherence to international principles. However, he stressed that negotiations conducted under threats, coercion, and aggression are unacceptable.

Pezeshkian also pointed to the recent unity among Muslim nations as a clear indicator of emerging global solidarity against the aggression of the Zionist regime. He expressed hope that this solidarity would contribute to the promotion of peace, justice, and human dignity in the region.

In response, the Sultan of Oman expressed condolences for the martyrdom of Iranian commanders, scientists, and citizens. He condemned the actions of the Zionist regime and reaffirmed Oman’s solidarity with Iran. The Sultan also voiced concern over efforts to undermine peaceful processes in the region, emphasizing that Oman would remain committed to rationality and solidarity with its brotherly and friendly nations.