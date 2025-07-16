President Pezeshkian urges security review, respectful engagement with public after 12-day war

Pezeshkian said the events revealed clear shortcomings in Iran’s security performance and called for an in-depth evaluation to identify and correct these vulnerabilities.

The president further referred to the importance of learning from past mistakes, stressing the necessity of reform in certain government approaches, especially those that have led to public dissatisfaction.

Pezeshkian underscored that the government’s treatment of its citizens must be entirely respectful at all levels.

He then spoke about the need for a shift in how the government engages with its critics and noted that many people who have voiced opposition to government policies or questioned its direction had, during the Iran–Iraq war, stood firmly in defense of the country.

“We must revise our approach toward those whom we may have considered adversaries simply for criticizing us”, Pezeshkian said.

“Some of them did not accept our views or even our legitimacy, but when Iran was under threat, they stood by the nation…that must not be forgotten.”