Pezeshkian says Iran seeking to expand ties with all countries

In a phone call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday, Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic tries to spread peace and friendship. At the same time, it condemns any aggression anywhere and is ready to cooperate to stop any sort of violence and insecurity in the world.

The president went on to say that Iran was interested in expanding its interactions with Norway and that Tehran hoped that these talks would lead to strengthening and consolidating relations between the two states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian criticized the US administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and complained about European countries for not adhering to their commitments under the agreement.

Appreciating Norway’s stances in support of the Palestinian people, the chief executive called on the Norwegian prime minister to work with other European countries to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza.

Støre, for his part, described the relationship between Iran and Norway as friendly and historic, saying that his country has always considered itself a friend of Iran and has always wanted more progress and prosperity for the Iranian nation.

The premier also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the West Asia region, adding that his government condemned the Israeli war on Gaza and its catastrophic consequences.

He stated that Norway, along with Ireland and Spain, was among the first European countries that recognized Palestine as an independent state, the premier noted, expressing hope for an end to the bitter incidents in the besieged enclave.