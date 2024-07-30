President Pezeshkian addresses Iran Parliament, vows to defend rights, social justice, lawful freedoms

Key aspects of this vision include the promotion of religious democracy, social justice, lawful freedoms, and the preservation of human dignity and rights.

A Vision for a Developed Iran

“We envision an Iran that is developed in every aspect, adhering to our cultural, geographical, and historical conditions, and rooted in our ethical and Islamic values,” President Pezeshkian declared.

He highlighted the nation’s commitment to advanced knowledge, the capability to produce science and technology, and a robust national defense system based on comprehensive deterrence and the unity of people and government.

Commitment to Social Well-being

President Pezeshkian outlined his government’s priorities, emphasizing health, welfare, food security, social security, equal opportunities, equitable income distribution, and a strong family institution.

He envisioned an Iran free from poverty, corruption, and discrimination, enjoying an optimal environment. “We seek constructive and effective interaction with the world based on principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency,” he added.

Engagement with the Global Community

Highlighting Iran’s dedication to meaningful global engagement, Pezeshkian stated, “We will pursue constructive and effective interaction with the world, founded on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.”

He also expressed a commitment to ensuring that no Palestinian child’s dreams are buried beneath the rubble of their ancestral home, pledging that his government will never yield to coercion or pressure.

Respect and Mutual Understanding

Reflecting on two decades of negotiations, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran has always honored its commitments. “Pressure and sanctions are futile; respect is the only viable way to address the people of Iran,” he remarked.

He underscored Iran’s consistent stance on the right side of history and humanity.

Strengthening Regional Ties

He said, the fourteenth administration’s foreign policy prioritizes strengthening relations with neighboring countries. “Our neighbors should not squander their valuable resources on conflicts and exhaustive rivalries,” Pezeshkian advised.

He envisioned a strong region where all neighboring countries collaborate for economic development, progress, and the betterment of future generations’ lives.

“Security in the region should be ensured by the countries within the region,” he asserted.

Combatting Extremism and Islamophobia

Pezeshkian condemned extremism and false narratives of Islamophobia. “No one in the world accepts that the leader of a regime that bombs women and children in Gaza should be lauded,” he declared, criticizing the double standards in the global perception of fundamental human rights.

Iran’s Stand for Palestinian Freedom

“We dream of a world where the proud people of Palestine are liberated from occupation, oppression, and genocide, where no Palestinian child’s dreams are buried beneath the rubble of their ancestral home,” he concluded.