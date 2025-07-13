President Pezeshkian: Iran belongs to all citizens—no room for division into ‘insiders’, ‘outsiders’

“We must never divide our people into ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders,’” Pezeshkian declared.

“Iran belongs to all Iranians—regardless of belief, ethnicity, language, or gender. Disagreement does not equal enmity. We have no right to impose our views on others by force.”

Referring to the recent 12-day war, the President commended the nation’s resilience and collective unity.

“During this difficult time, the people stood firm. Even those who may disagree with us politically, or women criticized for their appearance, took to the streets in protest against the Zionist regime. This is their homeland too,” he said.

He reiterated the importance of people-centered governance: “In both the 8-year war and this 12-day conflict, it was the people—not just the government—who ensured victory. A country cannot be run solely from behind desks; we must harness the strength of our citizens.”

Calling for national unity, Pezeshkian concluded: “The only way to build Iran is through acceptance of diversity, fostering harmony, and joining forces. If we align all capacities and perspectives, we can overcome our challenges and create the Iran we all deserve.”