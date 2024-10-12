Saturday, October 12, 2024
Persian Gulf states close off airspace to Israel for anti-Iran move: Report

By IFP Media Wire

Several Persian Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, will not allow Israel to use their airspace for any attack against Iran and have informed the United States of this decision, according to a report.

The Persian Gulf states aren’t letting Israel use their airspace, Reuters reported, adding they won’t allow Israeli missiles to pass through, and there’s also a hope that they won’t strike the oil facilities.

Citing three sources, the report said the three aforementioned states are concerned that Iran or resistance groups in the region could target their oil production facilities in retaliation for a potential Israeli strike.

The report comes as Israel has threatened to attack Iran while Tehran has warned that any act of aggression will provoke an even stronger response.

On October 1, Iran carried out a massive missile attack against Israel in response to Israel’s barbaric acts of assassination against the resistance front’s top leaders.

During the operation, Iran launched some 200 high-speed ballistic missiles at the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases, saying 90 percent of them hit their targets.

The report added the Persian Gulf countries are currently lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites.

“We will be in the middle of a missile war. There is serious concern, especially if the Israeli strike targets Iran’s oil installations,” one of the sources stated.

Another source warned of rising oil prices and a global supply problem in the case of an Israeli anti-Iran attack ahead of the US presidential election.

