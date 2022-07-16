Pentagon says has not observed Russia use Iranian drones in Ukraine yet

The official told reporters on Friday afternoon that no Iranian UAVs had been spotted in Ukraine yet, days after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed reporters about intelligence indicating such a plan was in motion.

“I haven’t seen any indication they are,” the official explained, adding, “Man, it says a lot that the Russians are leaning on Iran to get weapons.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian did not confirm US claim that Tehran is providing Russia with military equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. He assured that Tehran avoids any steps that may result in an escalation in Ukraine conflict.

“We have various forms of cooperation with Russia, including in the sphere of defense, but we are not helping either side involved in the [Ukrainian] conflict because we are certain that it should be concluded. I think that currently the problem is elsewhere – some Western countries, including the US, are manufacturing arms and trying to sell their products,” Amirabdollahian said in his interview with La Repubblica newspaper, commenting on remarks by US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iran’s plans to send drones to Russia.

“We are trying to avoid any actions that may lead to an escalation. We are working on stopping this war,” the Iranian top diplomat added.

