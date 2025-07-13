Parliamentary commission approves bill to bolster Iran’s military capabilities

Commission spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei announced that the proposal, titled “Strengthening the Defensive Capacity of the Armed Forces in Confronting the Crimes and Aggressions of the Zionist Regime,” was passed in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces General Staff, the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC). The bill has now been referred to the Commission’s Defense Subcommittee for further review.

Backed by 120 lawmakers and introduced by Tehran MP Ali Khezrian, the bill mandates full disbursement of the defense budget for the year 2025–26, as well as payment of any outstanding funds from the previous fiscal year. It obliges the State Planning and Budget Organization and the Ministry of Petroleum to ensure full financing of strategic defense projects.

The bill further requires the Central Bank to allocate resources, including from unblocked foreign assets, to fund emergency defense initiatives by the Armed Forces General Staff.

According to Rezaei, the commission and defense officials unanimously emphasized the urgency of enhanced military preparedness in the face of mounting threats and pledged robust cooperation to ensure full implementation of the bill.