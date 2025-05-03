Paper: Iran may reduce uranium enrichment to civilian levels, no full nuclear disarmament

The publication on Saturday emphasized that Tehran views its nuclear program as non-negotiable, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions.

The report, titled “A Spectacularly Destructive Fool Who Wants to Be Seen as a Genius!”, criticized US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach, arguing that his aggressive stance on Iran, Ukraine, and Russia risks geopolitical instability.

While Trump has sought to position himself as a transformative dealmaker, Kayhan warned that his strategy could backfire, leading to dangerous miscalculations in nuclear negotiations.

The newspaper cited an analysis by Bloomberg that echoed concerns over Trump’s ambitious foreign policy moves, noting that while success could bolster his legacy, failure might leave global affairs more volatile.

The report suggested that Trump’s pressure tactics – such as demanding Ukraine concede territorial and economic control in exchange for a ceasefire – could instead strengthen Russia’s position.

On Iran, Kayhan reiterated that while limited enrichment rollbacks are possible, the country will never dismantle its nuclear program entirely.

The article framed current diplomacy as a last-ditch effort, urging Trump to reconsider his hardline approach before triggering further escalation.