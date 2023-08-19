Palestinian youth shot by Israeli soldiers dies from wounds

The Palestinian news agency Wafa named the victim as Mohammed Abu Asaab, who was wounded during an Israeli a dawn raid on the Balata refugee camp on Wednesday.

Wafa reported that undercover Israeli forces had infiltrated the camp and surrounded a house, resulting in armed confrontations.

Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades, teargas and live bullets during the raid, wounding dozens of people, including 85 who suffered from teargas inhalation.

On Thursday, a Palestinian man from occupied East Jerusalem also died from wounds sustained during confrontations with Israeli forces after they had stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in May 2021.

Hamza Abu Sneineh, a 30-year-old father of two, was hit by a rubber bullet that lost him his left eye and caused multiple skull fractures.

According to a tally by Middle East Eye, at least 215 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 37 children, a rate of nearly one fatality per day.

A total of 179 people have died in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January, making 2023 one of the bloodiest years in occupied Palestine. Another 36 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have killed 26 Israelis in the same period, including six children.