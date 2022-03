Israeli police claimed that its officers opened fire at Kareem Jamal Qawasmi, 19, after he allegedly attempted to stab two of them with a knife.

According to witnesses, the young man was left bleeding helplessly on the ground until he died of his critical wounds in a few minutes.

Following the incident, the Israeli police locked down all the entrances to the old city and set up checkpoints at the roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the east side of the old city.