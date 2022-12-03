Palestinian youth killed by Israeli soldiers after being shot four times

The Palestinian youth, identified as 22-year-old Ammar Mefleh, was shot dead following an alleged stabbing attack against the regime’s forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank town of Hawara on Friday.

Footage released on social media showed Ammar being shot four times at point-blank range as he was lying on the ground.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced Israeli soldiers blocked emergency responders from reaching the victim.

This will add to the nearly 210 Palestinians that have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year alone.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the “heinous crime” committed by a “racist Israeli soldier” and held the Israeli regime directly responsible.

The ministry said the “fascism” practiced by Israeli lawmakers generates a feeling among the regime’s soldiers that they are protected by the political and judicial levels in the occupying entity.

The heinous crime, it added, must prompt the International Criminal Court (ICC) to uphold its responsibilities, break its silence, and promptly end its investigations to ensure the prosecution of the criminal who committed this crime, and other crimes.

The European Union has also announced it was concerned by what appears to be an excessive use of force by Israeli security forces towards Palestinians, making reference to the Israeli army killing 10 Palestinians in the last 72 hours.