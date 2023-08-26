Palestinian youth dies of injuries sustained in Israeli raid on Jenin

The 20-year-old man identified as Ezzedine Kanaan was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper while he was en route to a center to donate blood to victims of the Israeli raid.

The body of Ezzedine, who was from the town of Jaba’ in southern Jenin, will be laid to rest on Saturday after noon prayers.

Israel launched deadly aerial and ground attacks on the refugee camp of Jenin in early July.

According to the United Nations, 2023 is already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began recording fatalities in 2005.

The previous year, 2022, had been the most lethal year with 150 Palestinians killed, of whom 33 were minors, as reported by the United Nations.

The alarming rise in fatalities last year drew condemnation from UN experts, who denounced the Israeli regime’s violations of Palestinians’ rights, including attacks on their homes and destruction of their property.