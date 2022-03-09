Palestinian succumbs to wounds from Israeli gunfire

Medical sources reported that 23-year-old Ahmad Hikmat Saif, died of his serious injuries early on Wednesday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, announced Israeli troops shot the young man with three live rounds in his chest and abdomen last week during skirmishes that erupted when the forces stormed the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

Saif underwent several surgeries and remained in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Nablus until he passed away.

Medical director of the An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus, Dr. Abdul-Karim Barqawi, said the young Palestinian man suffered severe bleeding as one of the bullets had severed a main artery. He required intensive treatment because bullets had seriously damaged his internal organs.

The incident comes less than two days after Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed two officers in the Old City of occupied al-Quds.