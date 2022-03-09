Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldMiddle East

Palestinian succumbs to wounds from Israeli gunfire

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli soldiers patrol after a soldier was killed when a rock thrown off a rooftop struck him in the head g during an arrest raid, in the village of Yabad near the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, May. 12, 2020. Tuesday's raid was aimed at arresting four Palestinians wanted for stone-throwing at Israeli vehicles and other recent attacks. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian man who was critically injured last week by Israeli army gunfire in the West Bank city of Nablus has died of his wounds, according to local sources.

Medical sources reported that 23-year-old Ahmad Hikmat Saif, died of his serious injuries early on Wednesday.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, announced Israeli troops shot the young man with three live rounds in his chest and abdomen last week during skirmishes that erupted when the forces stormed the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.

Saif underwent several surgeries and remained in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Nablus until he passed away.

Medical director of the An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus, Dr. Abdul-Karim Barqawi, said the young Palestinian man suffered severe bleeding as one of the bullets had severed a main artery. He required intensive treatment because bullets had seriously damaged his internal organs.

The incident comes less than two days after Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian man after he allegedly stabbed two officers in the Old City of occupied al-Quds.

SourceWAFA news agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 14

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks