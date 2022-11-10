Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops in West Bank

Citing the Palestinian health ministry, media reports said the young Palestinian man was killed after the heavily-armed regime soldiers opened fire at him near the apartheid barrier west of Jenin.

The head of the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service stated that Ayyaseh, who belonged to Sanur village south of Jenin, was shot in the leg by Israeli regime soldiers near the barrier that runs along Aneen village, west of Jenin.

He added the regime soldiers initially apprehended him and took him to nearby Salem military camp before handing him over to the Red Crescent officials, who transferred him to a local hospital in Jenin.

He was later declared dead at the hospital, succumbing to his critical wounds.

Ayyaseh’s killing came hours after a Palestinian teenager, identified as Mahdi Mohammed Hashash, was shot dead during a raid on a refugee camp in Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Hashash, 18, sustained gunshot wounds in his abdomen and foot in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The teenager was later declared dead at a hospital.

According to the victim’s relatives, Hashash was a member of the Balata Brigade, which was formed last month amid efforts to bolster the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Dozens more Palestinians suffered suffocation due to teargas inhalation during the raid in Nablus.

The Israeli military announced it carried out the attack to secure a visit by settlers and members of the Israeli parliament from the Likud party to Joseph’s tomb, located near Balata refugee camp.

In addition to the military raid on Nablus, Israeli forces also stormed Ramallah, Bethlehem, and al-Khalil.

The attack comes as the Israeli Knesset members are celebrating the victory of former Premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, the Likud, in recently-held elections.

Israel has recently intensified its vicious crackdown on Palestinians across the occupied territories.

With the killing of Ayyaseh, Israeli forces have killed 200 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including 144 in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, and 50 from the Jenin area alone.