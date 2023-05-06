Palestine says Israel actions could lead to ‘explosion’ in West Asia

Nabil Abu Rudainah, a spokesman for the PA’s President Mahmoud Abbas, issued the warning on Friday after the regime’s forces gunned down four Palestinians, including a woman, during two separate bouts of aggression in Tel Aviv-occupied West Bank on Thursday.

“Continuation of [the regime’s] raids on Palestinian cities and [its] daily atrocities against the Palestinian nation…would lead the situation in the region to explode and reach an uncontrollable stage,” the PA official said.

Abu Rudainah considered the occupying regime to be fully responsible for the intensification of violence against the Palestinians, urging the United States — Tel Aviv’s biggest and most dedicated ally — to step in to immediately stop the regime’s aggression.

Earlier in the day, the regime’s forces staged a raid against the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, killing three members of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas.

Eyewitnesses stated that Israeli forces stormed the al-Yasmina neighborhood of Nablus Old City and opened fire at a Palestinian house.

The occupation troops used Energa anti-tank rifle grenades during their raid and prevented medical staff from approaching the area.

The Israeli army claimed that the victims had been responsible for a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley last month, which killed three Israeli settlers.

In another brutal attack on Thursday, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian woman over an alleged stabbing attack in the town of Huwara near Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the woman, identified as Eman Odeh, was taken to the Rafidia hospital in critical condition. Later reports said she succumbed to her wounds.