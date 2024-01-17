Pakistan PM urges joint Tehran-Islamabad fight against terror

Anwar ul Haq raised the matter in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian termed Tehran-Islamabad relations as deep-rooted and age-old, highlighting Iran’s readiness to further enhance bilateral ties.

He expressed content with the growing trend of bilateral ties, adding both countries’ leaders have set the $5billion target for mutual trade, which currently stands at $2.5.

“We need to reach the common target through joint efforts,” he said.

Amirabdollahian welcomed efforts to expand border markets between the two countries, adding Iran is prepared to boost cooperation with Pakistan in the domains of energy, namely oil, gas and electricity.

Iran’s diplomacy chief said the issue of fighting terrorism is of utmost importance to both countries, underscoring the need to follow up on the implementation of agreements already reached between the two countries on fighting terror.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the Gaza crisis, adding the crisis is spreading from Palestine to other parts of the region.

He said it is essential that Islamic countries, namely Iran and Pakistan, step up their efforts to help end the Israeli regime’s war against Gaza.

Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, in turn, said Pakistan and Iran face common challenges in the region, and touched upon the recent terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman.

Anwar ul Haq highlighted the need for both countries to work together closely to rein in such terrorist threats.

He touched upon the crisis in Gaza, and dismissed as unjustifiable and indefensible the killing of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza.

He underscored the need to establish a ceasefire as well as a corridor to send in humanitarian aid to Gaza.