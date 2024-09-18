Pager blasts in Lebanon instance of ‘mass killing’: Iran

Kanaani emphasized: “Today’s terrorist operation in Lebanon was carried out as a continuation of the Zionist regime’s combined operations and their mercenary agents. It contravenes all moral and human principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law, and warrants international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.”

The spokesperson added: “This combined terrorist act, which is, in fact, a form of mass killing, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has placed regional and international peace and security in serious jeopardy. Accordingly, confronting the regime’s terrorist actions and the threats arising from it is an evident necessity, and the international community must act promptly to combat the impunity of the Zionist criminal officials.”

Kanaani, while expressing sympathy and solidarity with the government, people, and resistance of Lebanon and the families of the martyrs and wounded of this terrorist operation, prayed for the swift recovery of all the injured in this incident, including our country’s ambassador in Lebanon.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any necessary assistance to the government and people of Lebanon.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi blamed Israel for the deadly pager detonations in Lebanon, calling it “Israeli terrorism”, in a phone call with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Araghchi posted to X offering condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, pledging to provide necessary medical assistance.