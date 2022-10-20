Pace of progress in nuclear industry increasing in Iran: Nuclear chief

Eslami said during a ceremony on Wednesday that the development of peaceful nuclear industry had been put on the agenda of the AEOI and there was increasing progress in the usage of nuclear-related technologies.

He said a gamma radiation device that was unveiled in the ceremony would help increase food safety in Iran.

“Today, in the world, the volume of trade in the radiation industry is reported to be at 500 billion dollars; in simpler words, it spans a wide range of economic, livelihood, and health sectors. Furthermore, according to our beliefs, using this device can prevent waste and refuse of agricultural material and products,” Eslami said.

He said the development of the nuclear industry was “a dire necessity for the people and society to increase food safety in the country.”

In August, Eslami launched the production line of a domestically designed, portable gamma radiation device for use in the agriculture sector.