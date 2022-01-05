Over 9 million people triple-vaxxed against Covid in Iran

Health Ministry figures show that 121,419,376 doses have been injected to people in the country until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The number of triple-vaxxed people is 9,071,671. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said Covid killed 42 more people in the past 24 hours in Iran. It also logged 1,171 new cases of Covid including 372 hospitalizations.

A downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has largely held over the past months thanks to the vaccination campaign that was rolled out in summer. During the fifth wave of the Covid outbreak in the country, daily death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 800.

Now Iran has largely remained intact by the new Coronavirus variant known as Omicron, which is highly contagious. But authorities warn citizens to remain cautious as it’s highly likely that the strain will reach Iran soon, shooting up daily cases.