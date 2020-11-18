Over 800,000 Iranians Infected by Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,421 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 801,894.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 480 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 42,941.

She said so far 576,983 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,712 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,626,631 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.