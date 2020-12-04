Over 700,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 708,106 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 347 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 49,695.

She said 1,016,835 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 13,341 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 5,824 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,298,438 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.