Over 700,000 Contract Coronavirus in Iran: Ministry Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 10,339 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 703,288.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 453 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 39,202.

So far, she added, 530,694 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,584 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,302,200 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.