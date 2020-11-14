Over 550,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 552,747 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 452 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 41,034.

She said 749,525 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 11,203 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 5,642 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,464,191 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.