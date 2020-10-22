Over 550,000 Iranians Infected with Coronavirus So Far: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 5,471 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 550,757.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 304 patients since Wednesday noon, raising the overall death toll to 31,650.

So far, she added, 442,674 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,895 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,628,866 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.