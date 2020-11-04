Over 500,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 500,400 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital so far.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 419 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 36,579.

She said 646,164 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 8,452 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Lari said 5,426 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,073,034 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.