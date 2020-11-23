Over 45,000 Iranians Killed by Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran has confirmed 453 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 45,255.

In a press briefing on Monday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 12,460 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 866,821.

So far, she added, 610,406 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,812 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,828,307 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.