Over 330,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 332,131 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 110 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,154.

She confirmed 1,894 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 384,666.

3,708 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 3,355,152 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.