Over 300,000 Iranians Infected by Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 304,204 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,674 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 197 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 16,766.

So far, she added, 263,519 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,021 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 2,456,909 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

Tehran, Mazandaran, Golestan, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan, Alborz, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Semnan, Lorestan, and Hormozgan provinces are currently considered as “red zones” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

She also referred to West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Markazi, Yazd, Gilan, and Qom as the provinces where the situation is “orange”.