Over 295,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 295,630 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 161 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 19,492.

She confirmed 2,245 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 341,070. Out of the new cases, 943 have been admitted to the hospital.

3,911 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,836,252 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.