Over 28,000 Iranians Killed by Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 210 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 28,098.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 492,378 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 4,142 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 401,379 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,392 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,257,766 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.