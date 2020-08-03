Over 270,000 Iranians Recover from COVID-19: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 270,228 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 215 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,405.

She confirmed 2,598 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 312,035. Out of the new cases, 1,304 have been admitted to the hospital.

4,104 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,534,658 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, Tehran, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Golestan, Kerman, Isfahan, Ardabil, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Gilan, and Markazi provinces are considered as “red zones”.

Fars, Ilam, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Hamadan, Qom, Qazvin, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, and Kohgiliyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces are also in “orange” state, the spokeswoman stated.