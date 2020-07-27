Over 255,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 255,144 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 212 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,912.

She confirmed 2,434 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 293,606. Out of the new cases, 1,436 have been admitted to the hospital.

3,819 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,353,532 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces are considered as “red zones”.

Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Qazvin, Markazi, North Khorasan, Hamadan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ardabil, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces are also in “orange” state, the spokeswoman stated.