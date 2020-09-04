Over 22,000 Iranians Die of COVID-19: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 118 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 22,044.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,026 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 382,772.

The spokeswoman said 330,308 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,695 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,331,073 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.