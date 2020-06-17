Over 195,000 Infected by Novel Coronavirus in Iran

Iranian Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari has confirmed 2,612 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 195,051.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Lari said 120 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 9,185.

According to the spokeswoman, 154,812 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,789 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,319,920 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Kermanshah provinces are considered red zones.